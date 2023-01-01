logo
intro
Web3 developers, build your NFT DApp smarter and faster!
Stay ahead of your competitors with Trait Sniper's complete, reliable and advanced data with ease
Grow your NFT DApp at any scale
Whether forming your own NFT algotrading tool to win over others or building a comprehensive NFT marketplace, Trait Sniper APIs provide everything you need to get ready 10x faster
Trusted NFT Ranking API
Effortlessly bring powerful information to your application by fully accessing to ranking API from the top rarity ranking platform. Query and chart aggregated collection ranking with just 2 lines of code.
Real-time NFT events and pricing
Empowers developers to create collection analytics including both real-time and historical data including price, events and volume.
Smarter collection analysis and monitoring
Equips creators and brands with smarter ways to analyze collection, giving them insights via sales chart, traits and trending listings.
Why Trait Sniper API?
Our API makes it extremely easy to query any kind of data, whether it’s a simple lookup or deeply nested.
Access indexed NFT data
We solve complexities of NFT data, empowering Web3 builders to effortlessly bring powerful applications to market quickly.
Get NFT insights
Our NFT data provides sale insights that give accurate floor price, rank, event and volume data for you to easily build your application.
Reliability and uptime
Our APIs are always up-to-date with the latest standards, protocols, and blockchain upgrades.
Trusted By
Pricing
Free
Boostrap your NFT app with TraitSniper ranking data for free.
Free
  • Up to 30 requests/ min
  • Ranking API for revealed collections
  • Collections API with rudimental data
  • Access to stolen NFTs data
  • NFTs activity webhook
Launch
Enhance your NFT app with TraitSniper reliable rank, price and events API.
199$
/Month
  • Up to 120 requests/ min
  • Ranking API for revealed collections
  • Collections statistics and charts API with sophisticated data
  • Price and events API for top 3 platforms: Opensea, Looksrare, X2Y2
  • Access to Spyder - an aggregated stream of all NFT events
  • No delay NFTs activity webhook
Pro
Best suited for big teams who are building NFT platforms.
299$
/Month
  • Including everything in Launch package
  • Access to mempool NFT transaction
  • Collection leaderboards API with rich aggregated data
  • Trending collections API
Enterprise
If you have custom needs, contact us via discord and discuss directly with our engineers.
  • Unlimited requests/ month
  • Custom feature request & discount plan
  • Earliest access to experimental features
  • VIP support
Users Say About Us
0xLi
Product Manager at X2Y2
As we are looking for more exposure and traffic from other source, integrating with Trait Sniper has been great. Our users use Trait Sniper too and it would be convenient for them to be able to jump to X2Y2 from Trait Sniper. Everyone loves it!
Vasa
Founder at gem.xyz
Super smooth integration. With this implementation, our users can check the rankings before making any purchase decisions.
0xOracle
Founder at Moby.gg
Integration's been super smooth. Team is responsive and fast.
FAQ
Build your app with ease For developers
Trait Sniper combines blockchain's most powerful developer tools and data with helpful resources, a strong community, and wonderful support team.
