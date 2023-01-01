Effortlessly bring powerful information to your application by fully accessing to ranking API from the top rarity ranking platform. Query and chart aggregated collection ranking with just 2 lines of code.
Our API makes it extremely easy to query any kind of data, whether it’s a simple lookup or deeply nested.
Access indexed NFT data
We solve complexities of NFT data, empowering Web3 builders to effortlessly bring powerful applications to market quickly.
Get NFT insights
Our NFT data provides sale insights that give accurate floor price, rank, event and volume data for you to easily build your application.
Reliability and uptime
Our APIs are always up-to-date with the latest standards, protocols, and blockchain upgrades.
Trusted By
Pricing
Free
Boostrap your NFT app with TraitSniper ranking data for free.
Free
Start now
Up to 30 requests/ min
Ranking API for revealed collections
Collections API with rudimental data
Access to stolen NFTs data
NFTs activity webhook
Launch
Recommened
Enhance your NFT app with TraitSniper reliable rank, price and events API.
199$
/Month
Start now
Up to 120 requests/ min
Ranking API for revealed collections
Collections statistics and charts API with sophisticated data
Price and events API for top 3 platforms: Opensea, Looksrare, X2Y2
Access to Spyder - an aggregated stream of all NFT events
No delay NFTs activity webhook
Pro
Best suited for big teams who are building NFT platforms.
299$
/Month
Start now
Including everything in Launch package
Access to mempool NFT transaction
Collection leaderboards API with rich aggregated data
Trending collections API
Enterprise
If you have custom needs, contact us via discord and discuss directly with our engineers.
Contact Us
Start now
Unlimited requests/ month
Custom feature request & discount plan
Earliest access to experimental features
VIP support
Users Say About Us
0xLi
Product Manager at X2Y2
As we are looking for more exposure and traffic from other source, integrating with Trait Sniper has been great. Our users use Trait Sniper too and it would be convenient for them to be able to jump to X2Y2 from Trait Sniper. Everyone loves it!
Vasa
Founder at gem.xyz
Super smooth integration. With this implementation, our users can check the rankings before making any purchase decisions.
0xOracle
Founder at Moby.gg
Integration's been super smooth. Team is responsive and fast.
FAQ
Build your app with ease For developers
Trait Sniper combines blockchain's most powerful developer tools and data with helpful resources, a strong community, and wonderful support team.