Docs
Sign in
Sign up
Dashboard
Read the docs
Email:
API key:
Current plan:
Free
Webhook API
+
Add webhook
Free
Boostrap your NFT app with TraitSniper ranking data for free.
Free
Try For Free
Up to 30 requests/ min
Ranking API for revealed collections
Collections API with rudimental data
Access to stolen NFTs data
NFTs activity webhook
Launch
Recommened
Enhance your NFT app with TraitSniper reliable rank, price and events API.
199$
/Month
Select
Up to
120
requests/ min
Ranking API for revealed collections
Collections statistics and charts API with sophisticated data
Price and events API for top 3 platforms: Opensea, Looksrare, X2Y2
Access to Spyder - an aggregated stream of all NFT events
No delay NFTs activity webhook
Pro
Best suited for big teams who are building NFT platforms.
299$
/Month
Select
Including everything in Launch package
Access to mempool NFT transaction
Collection leaderboards API with rich aggregated data
Trending collections API
Enterprise
If you have custom needs, contact us via discord and discuss directly with our engineers.
Contact Us
Contact us
Unlimited requests/ month
Custom feature request & discount plan
Earliest access to experimental features
VIP support