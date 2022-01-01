Immediate ranking on revealing collections. Instant buy with customizable gas. Advanced filters for every trait. And real-time event feed. Welcome to Trait Sniper.
Enjoy the front seat of every reveal. Revealings are detected instantly. Bot alerts on every reveal so you don't miss anything. Every collection gets full rarity ranking in 30 seconds.
Sniper-made filters let you browse NFTs any way you want. Intuitive design makes it easy to find and sort NFTs by trait, rank, or price. Easily share your NFT with others by link.
Our subscribers snipe rare NFTs while others are still waiting. With a customizable gas setting and a built-in MetaMask and OpenSea integration, you will be far ahead of the crowd.
The real-time Event Feed keeps you always updated. Different filters and layouts to suit your needs. You can even detach the Event Feed to its own window.
Mass bid. Allows making multiple bids by turning bid mode on.
Do not miss anything new. Getting notification of new listing and let's hunt.
Improve your Opensea & Looksrare experience. Rankings and floor prices can now be accessed for free on Opensea by installing the extension. Now with 50k+ users.
Use Trait Sniper to spot undervalued NFTs before official rarity is published, like a Sniper lining up his shot.