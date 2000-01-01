header.banner.titleglobal.join_telegram
WELCOME TO ETHERA
ETHERA, a planet in the METAVERSE Galaxy, located in -7° 30' 2015 Declination, is home to a diversified ecosystem, where the natives make their living by mining its most valued resources - ETH, and it's not an easy job!

One day, MERGETEOR dropped down and completely changed ETHERA's existing geological characteristics, making the extraction of ETH even harder. Dealing with this catastrophe, the elite workforce of ETHERA - often referred to as "The Miners", have to look for new ways to survive through these harsh times.

They decided to go deeper under the ground, where Trait Sniper ecosystem has become more powerful after the merge. All miners are welcome to utilize all Trait Sniper's must-have tools to help miner rebuild their golden age. We call them Trait miners, the next generation of miners on the ETHERA planet.
UTILITY
FOR COLLECTORs
Get exclusive access to our holder benefits
    25X entries to all launchpad projects: With the extra power, your chance of win ing whitelist will be significantly increased
    Unlock full launchpad dashboard: As a Trait miner holder, you will get access to an evolving collector dashboard and features to keep you on top of the hottest mints.
    Manage white list with exclusive perks
FOR CREATORs
Unlock incredible features and build an effective list
    Create projects with flexible requirements on our launchpad such as:
    +Require NFT Ownership
    +Minimum ETH Balance
    +Raffle: Randomly pick winners using TRAIT SNIPER LAUNCHPAD raffle system
    +Require Twitter Follow
    +Discord Membership
    Listing your projects on Trait Sniper App & Upcoming calendar for FREE
FAQ:
